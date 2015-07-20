The modern business arena is fiercer than ever, and building a successful operation is no mean feat. Sadly, it’ll become a whole lot harder if you fail to avoid the common pitfalls. Worse still, there’s a lot of them out there.



Statistics show that up to nine in every 10 new businesses is destined to crash and burn. If you want yours to be different, it’s imperative that you become aware of those potential problems. While preventing them won’t guarantee success alone, it will set a solid foundation. Here are the features to look out for.

