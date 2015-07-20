17
Vote
0 Comment

Bust a Myth: Freelancers Aren't Just Short-Term Talent

Bust a Myth: Freelancers Aren\'t Just Short-Term Talent Avatar Posted by HiringHQ under Management
From https://www.upwork.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: OpenSourceMedia on December 10, 2017 7:32 pm
There’s a common misconception that freelancers are just like “temps,” professionals hired by companies for more short-term, low-value projects. The reality is quite the contrary.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Chris Farmer @CorporateCoachG Trains Your Team

If you feel your management style is lacking, Chris Farmer has some ideas for that. Ironically, it was another … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop