Business Planning and Innovation: From Annual to AgilePosted by brianamorgaine under Management
From https://www.liveplan.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on August 27, 2017 3:48 pm
How can you create a culture of innovation (and potentially save your business money)? According to Josh Seiden, the answer is a shift to agile budgeting.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Contributor of the Week Sets Small Business Example
When John Paul Aguiar launched his blog two and a half years ago, it was with a much loftier goal than simply finding a … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
2 hours 39 minutes ago