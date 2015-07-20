18
Business Planning and Innovation: From Annual to Agile

Business Planning and Innovation: From Annual to Agile
From https://www.liveplan.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on August 27, 2017 3:48 pm
How can you create a culture of innovation (and potentially save your business money)? According to Josh Seiden, the answer is a shift to agile budgeting.




Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 39 minutes ago

This is though-provoking piece. Have you "killed your darlings" in your business? How do you develop your Minimum Viable Product?
