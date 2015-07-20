17
Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read in 2018

Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read in 2018
From https://articles.bplans.com
Made Hot by: DigiTechBlog on December 31, 2017 12:19 am
This 2018, take some time out to refresh, recharge, and get inspired by these great reads recommended by the team at Palo Alto Software.




Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

I have read Getting Things Done. I will check out the other books on the list.
