Bias Impacts Your Business Decisions But You Can Learn To Control It If You Follow This Proven Advice
From https://www.crowdspring.com 1 day 54 minutes ago
Made Hot by: carenk on October 18, 2018 2:28 pm
The ability to ground your decisions in facts, not speculation, is one of the most powerful traits of great leaders and in turn, helps companies to become more successful. Here's a good look at the most common types of leadership and management bias and proven ways to overcome bias in the workplace.
