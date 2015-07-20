16
Vote
0 Comment

Are you discriminating against tattooed candidates?

Are you discriminating against tattooed candidates? Avatar Posted by Workopolis under Management
From https://hiring.workopolis.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: ObjectOriented on October 25, 2017 9:40 pm
Given the rising popularity of tattoos, how can employers avoid discriminating against tattooed candidates — and make sure they’re hiring and keeping the best people, regardless of whether they’ve been inked?




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Hesham Zebida: Working at "Working Together"

If you had to choose one job description for our latest BizSugar Contributor of the Week, Hesham Zebida, that job … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Share your small business tips with the community!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop