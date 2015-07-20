An Answer to the UK Productivity PuzzlePosted by CorporateCoachG under Management
From https://corporatecoachgroup.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: FutureVision on July 10, 2017 9:39 am
Why is it that in the time a British worker makes £1, a German worker makes £1.35? One of the main factors is a misunderstanding about what constitutes "busy work" from "productive work".
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
BizSugar Contributor Builds Web Marketing Blueprint
From the beginning, Scott Dudley has focused on marketing for the Web, launching Lo Cost Marketing.com in November … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments
4 hours ago