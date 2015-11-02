Americans' Confidence in Small Business Slips But Stays HighPosted by jondyer under Management
From https://dyernews.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on July 29, 2018 9:09 am
In the perceived battle between small business and big business, it’s clear which side most Americans place their trust in. Often referred to as the “backbone of the U.S. economy,” a new survey shows that more than two-thirds of consumers show high confidence in the country’s small business. As for the big guys, the results aren’t quite as rosy.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Chris Farmer @CorporateCoachG Trains Your Team
If you feel your management style is lacking, Chris Farmer has some ideas for that. Ironically, it was another … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments