After the Exit; "Nothing Will Change"

After the Exit; "Nothing Will Change"
“Nothing will change.” It is almost de rigueur for an acquirer to include that in his or her opening comments to the incumbent staff of a just-purchased business. Sometimes it is the seller’s attempt at making folks feel better. “Don’t worry. They promised me that nothing will change.” In the moment, it seems like a calming thing to say, a confidence builder for the employees who have just been informed that they have a new boss. In the long run, it can cause more problems than it solves.




Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

"Change is the only constant?" ;)
