“Nothing will change.” It is almost de rigueur for an acquirer to include that in his or her opening comments to the incumbent staff of a just-purchased business. Sometimes it is the seller’s attempt at making folks feel better. “Don’t worry. They promised me that nothing will change.” In the moment, it seems like a calming thing to say, a confidence builder for the employees who have just been informed that they have a new boss. In the long run, it can cause more problems than it solves.
After the Exit; "Nothing Will Change"Posted by cbrendlinger under Management
From http://www.awakeat2oclock.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on May 8, 2017 1:00 pm
Who Voted for this Story
-
cbrendlinger
-
problogger78
-
bloggerpalooza
-
fundpr
-
MarketWiz
-
leonesimmy
-
problogger78
-
SimplySmallBiz
-
advertglobal
-
profmarketing
-
BizWise
-
MasterMinuteman
-
Copysugar
-
DigiTechBlog
-
ObjectOriented
-
AmyJordan
-
lyceum
-
LashonMcclure
-
brutusreportblogspot
-
2011tax
-
ISMagazine
-
2010Taxes
-
2012Taxes
-
GotFreeBusinessCards2
-
estherschindler
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Roy Opata Olende @RoyBoss Targets Employee Engagement
Roy Opata Olende has some insight what will make your employees work more effectively. He didn't plan to become … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
4 hours ago