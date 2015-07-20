Personal crises happen all the time and take many forms. Perhaps you or a loved one gets ill, or a natural disaster puts you out of operation for days. Whatever the cause, a personal crisis is one of the most challenging scenarios a small business owner can face, often resulting in lost work, lost income, a buildup of business admin, and confused and overwhelmed employees. Here are six things you can do to stem the impact of a personal crises and ensure your small business and cash flow are sustained through these difficult times.

