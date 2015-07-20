6 Ways to Cope with a Personal Crisis as a Small Business OwnerPosted by Caron_Beesley under Management
From https://fundbox.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: NolanGreen on April 28, 2017 2:42 am
Personal crises happen all the time and take many forms. Perhaps you or a loved one gets ill, or a natural disaster puts you out of operation for days. Whatever the cause, a personal crisis is one of the most challenging scenarios a small business owner can face, often resulting in lost work, lost income, a buildup of business admin, and confused and overwhelmed employees. Here are six things you can do to stem the impact of a personal crises and ensure your small business and cash flow are sustained through these difficult times.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
BizSugar Contributor Builds Web Marketing Blueprint
From the beginning, Scott Dudley has focused on marketing for the Web, launching Lo Cost Marketing.com in November … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments