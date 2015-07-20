17
Vote
1 Comment

6 Things to Consider When Looking for a Small Business Mentor

6 Things to Consider When Looking for a Small Business Mentor Avatar Posted by Caron_Beesley under Management
From https://fundbox.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on April 2, 2017 11:51 am
Entrepreneurs and small business owners are fiercely individually minded.
However, no matter how far you go it alone, there’s always room for a little help, advice, and support. Unfortunately for many solopreneurs, swallowing our pride and asking for help isn’t always easy, but having an open mind to the input of others is key to success in any career. Consider the following benefits of working with a mentor, plus some tips for finding one.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

Caron: I am mentor to three small business owners, through an organization called New Business Owner Center. I will print out your post and show it for my latest mentee.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Steve Chou: BizSugar Contributor of the Week

We're pleased to welcome Steve Chou, BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook to the list of BizSugar members … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop