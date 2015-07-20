6 Things to Consider When Looking for a Small Business MentorPosted by Caron_Beesley under Management
From https://fundbox.com 4 days ago
Made Hot by: sophia2 on April 2, 2017 11:51 am
Entrepreneurs and small business owners are fiercely individually minded.
However, no matter how far you go it alone, there’s always room for a little help, advice, and support. Unfortunately for many solopreneurs, swallowing our pride and asking for help isn’t always easy, but having an open mind to the input of others is key to success in any career. Consider the following benefits of working with a mentor, plus some tips for finding one.
However, no matter how far you go it alone, there’s always room for a little help, advice, and support. Unfortunately for many solopreneurs, swallowing our pride and asking for help isn’t always easy, but having an open mind to the input of others is key to success in any career. Consider the following benefits of working with a mentor, plus some tips for finding one.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Steve Chou: BizSugar Contributor of the Week
We're pleased to welcome Steve Chou, BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook to the list of BizSugar members … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
7 hours ago