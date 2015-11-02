5 Ways your Business Can Get Past the January BluesPosted by Caron_Beesley under Management
For many businesses, January can be a deadbeat month. With the holiday over and cold weather in the air, coming back after the break can be hard. Employee morale can also take a dip which, in turn, lowers productivity. But small business owners can’t afford to get the January blues. Try to look as this time as an opportunity to be optimistic, invigorate your team, and shape the year ahead.
