Why?

Because it will put you on the right track as it’s more than likely that your understanding of what work culture is, is nowhere near right.

If you’ve been following me for a while now you’d know that one of my main reasons for my whole work culture crusade is because throughout my 10 years and 9 jobs I’ve encountered very few people out there that, one, know what work culture is and, two, have any understanding on what actually makes a good work culture.

Like I’ve said in my past blog posts, you’ll hear you managers mention it, but it will almost always be spoken about in a very broad context. Like, “Work culture is very important” or “There are work culture issues here.” That’s it. That’s where it will stop, with this assumption that as a manager if you’re providing your people with a free lunch here and there then you’ve got it covered. WRONG!




