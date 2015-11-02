16
Vote
0 Comment

5 management and HR trends for 2018

5 management and HR trends for 2018 Avatar Posted by Workopolis under Management
From https://soundcloud.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on December 24, 2017 10:30 pm
We spoke to a lot of amazing experts in 2017. Lawyers, HR managers, coaches – even a futurist. And as we near the end of the year, we went back to a few of our favourites to ask them one simple question: what will 2018 bring?




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Allison Semancik Helps Ideas Sprout @AllieMiami

After years of working to cultivate other people's small business gardens, Allison Semancik decided to plant some seeds … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop