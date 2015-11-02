5 management and HR trends for 2018Posted by Workopolis under Management
From https://soundcloud.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on December 24, 2017 10:30 pm
We spoke to a lot of amazing experts in 2017. Lawyers, HR managers, coaches – even a futurist. And as we near the end of the year, we went back to a few of our favourites to ask them one simple question: what will 2018 bring?
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Allison Semancik Helps Ideas Sprout @AllieMiami
After years of working to cultivate other people's small business gardens, Allison Semancik decided to plant some seeds … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments