Small businesses are making a lot of mistakes that could have a major impact on their team members and bottom line. Terry Duncan, president of Duncan Management Consulting Services, has seen many of these mistakes first hand, and has guided many clients to correct these various issues.

Of course, it would be unrealistic to expect any business to operate completely free of mistakes. But if you learn some of the most common ones from other business owners and professionals who have been there, you can avoid falling into bad habits that can really cost your business.

