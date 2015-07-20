18
Vote
1 Comment

4 unique (and effective) team-building exercises

4 unique (and effective) team-building exercises Avatar Posted by Workopolis under Management
From https://hiring.workopolis.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: robinandy58 on May 28, 2017 5:56 pm
Great companies have great teams. But, great teams don’t just spontaneously burst into form. Enter team building exercises like hack days, Zombie Survival Camp (yes, you heard us), and more.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Zombie survival camp sounds scary. How about an afternoon tea gathering instead? ;)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Nile Flores is the Blond Anomaly of WordPress

WordPress can be a great tool for businesses. But it can be complicated for some bloggers to navigate all of the … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop