4 Tips for Successful People Management in BusinessPosted by AngelBiz under Management
From http://www.smallbizmarketingideas.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on January 13, 2018 3:53 am
Managing a business is all about managing employees and customers. How can you become successful people manager and grow your business.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Marsha Friedman @marshafriedman Business Celebrity
Marsha Friedman believes your business should have more than just a brand. She believes your business should be a … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
2 days ago
Well written but need some more explanation in all topics. Things should be little bit more clear.