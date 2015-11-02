22
Vote
1 Comment
Think company retreats are dead? They're very much alive at remote workplaces. Here's how they work at Buffer, Zapier, Automattic, and Octane AI.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
7 hours ago

I wouldn't mind going on a retreat... ;) My podcast co-host, Johan Gustaphzon, told me about the book, Remote: Office Not Required. It is written by the Basecamp founders Jason Fried and David Heinemeier Hansson. The company is arranging retreats on a regular basis as they have employees all around the world.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Lori Byron @LoriByron Turns Clients Into Superstars

Lori Byron believes any business owner or entrepreneur can be a superstar. With a love of reading and writing going … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop