4 Quick Tips for Creating an Uber-Awesome Company NewsletterPosted by tabithajeannaylor under Management
From https://www.tabithanaylor.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: FutureVision on August 22, 2017 11:04 am
Newsletters are a vital aspect of your marketing strategy, but only if they are done well. Newsletters should include valuable content that solves some kind of problem that exists in a customer’s life. Newsletters should also include a strong call-to-Action (CTA), and they should be attractive to the eye. And it’s super-important that to offer exclusive newsletter deals so your subscribers feel special and valued.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Matthew Needham @bigredtomato Has Business in His Blood
You could say that Matthew Needham grew up in business. His first experience in the business world came at age 6 when … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments