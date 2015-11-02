3 Sure-fire Ways of Winning Over New CustomersPosted by ivanpw under Management
From http://www.bizepic.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: centrifugePR on December 25, 2016 12:22 pm
Your only tactic for protecting profits and guaranteeing your pool of customers does not dry up is to continue winning over new ones. Here is how.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Dan Woods @Mentorship4U Builds Community for Professionals
Imagine a network of business professionals sharing valuable information for every step in the career … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
4 hours ago
As your business grows, you'll be looking to expand your customer base. You've to ... Building trust,share ongoing value information this will bring more trust customers to but fom you
5 hours ago