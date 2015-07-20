11 Tips for Creating a Long-Term Strategic PlanPosted by brianamorgaine under Management
From http://articles.bplans.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: kingofcontent92 on January 12, 2017 5:43 pm
Strategic planning is a management tool that guides your business to better performance and long-term success—and it's not as intimidating or difficult as it sounds.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
BizSugar "Contributor" Found Partner Online
Meet our most recent BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook Jim Armstrong of Get Busy Media. Jim not only runs … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments