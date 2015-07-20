17
Vote
0 Comment

11 Tips for Creating a Long-Term Strategic Plan

11 Tips for Creating a Long-Term Strategic Plan Avatar Posted by brianamorgaine under Management
From http://articles.bplans.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: kingofcontent92 on January 12, 2017 5:43 pm
Strategic planning is a management tool that guides your business to better performance and long-term success—and it's not as intimidating or difficult as it sounds.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

BizSugar "Contributor" Found Partner Online

Meet our most recent BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook Jim Armstrong of Get Busy Media. Jim not only runs … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop