17
Vote
4 Comment

10 Ways to Prepare Your Business for a Natural Disaster

10 Ways to Prepare Your Business for a Natural Disaster Avatar Posted by stillwagon428 under Management
From https://smallbiztrends.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: thelastword on December 31, 2017 11:20 am
Natural disasters can pose a number of challenges to your business. From employees who can’t make it to the office to suppliers that can’t deliver, roads and rails that get blocked, and ice that drags down power lines, disasters raise a number of hurdles to getting work done. What can a small business do? The answer is simple: prepare. You need to take steps like the 10 ways to prepare your business for a natural disaster highlighted in this video.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by caindwarka
2 hours 41 minutes ago

#gst_registration_in_delhi www.gstkendra.com

#gst_return_filing_in_delhi www.gstkendra.com

#gst_filing_in_delhi www.gstkendra.com
- 0 +



Written by caindwarka
2 hours 45 minutes ago

#Tax_filing_in_dwarka www.caindwarka.com

#company_registration_in_dwarka www.caindwarka.com

#GST_registration_in_dwarka www.caindwarka.com
- 0 +



Written by caindwarka
2 hours 44 minutes ago

#ca_in_Dwarka_www.caindwarka.com
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

I am involved in the positive prepper movement and have started a podcast together with two experts on prepping. It is called Hemberedskap (Home Preparedness in Swedish). They have covered the five main needs in life (information/ security, water, food, sleep, warmth) and done a special episode on the prepper campaign, 72 hours. It is good to see that business and organizations are prepared for extreme conditions and situations in the future.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Say Hello To Ileane Smith: Contributor of The Week!

Woo-hoo! Meet our latest "Contributor of the Week," Ileane Smith. Ileane started her small business adventure … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Sian Phillips

Sian Phillips Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop