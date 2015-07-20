16
Vote
0 Comment
Image can be a huge factor in the success of your small business. So it’s important to manage how customers see your brand. And you may also need to manage your personal brand as well. Here are some tips from members of the online small business community for managing your small business and entrepreneurial image.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Emily Brackett @VisibleLogic Takes a Brand New Approach to Business

Not everyone can take the unique approach Emily Brackett does to her business clients each day. With a BA from … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop