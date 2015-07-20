10 Tips for Managing Your Brand and Running Your Small BusinessPosted by lyceum under Management
From https://smallbiztrends.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: businessgross on July 25, 2017 1:07 pm
Image can be a huge factor in the success of your small business. So it’s important to manage how customers see your brand. And you may also need to manage your personal brand as well. Here are some tips from members of the online small business community for managing your small business and entrepreneurial image.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Emily Brackett @VisibleLogic Takes a Brand New Approach to Business
Not everyone can take the unique approach Emily Brackett does to her business clients each day. With a BA from … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments