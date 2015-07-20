10 Tips For Making The Most Of Your Virtual Service ProviderPosted by ivanpw under Management
From http://www.bizpenguin.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: BizWise on February 14, 2018 5:01 pm
Virtual service providers, including virtual assistants (VA,) can offer you almost anything you can think of. However, there are things you need to do to make the most of your work relationship with your VAs.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Miranda Marquit: Contributor, Journalist, Entrepreneur
There was a time when a graduate from journalism school dreamt of nothing so much as landing that first beat reporter … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
- Ecommerce Keyword Research Doesn’t Have to Be Hard, Here’s a Step by Step Guide
- The 5 Traits of Successful Entrepreneurs & How You Can Learn From Them
- Legit Tax Deductions for Home-Based Franchise Owners
- How to Transform Corporate Culture Effectively
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
9 hours ago