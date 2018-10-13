When I started blogging back in 2009, I had a good idea of how I wanted to monetize my site, what I was going to write about, and how I planned to execute it all. But even though I had a clear-cut plan in place, I still made a lot of rookie mistakes. Not only did these blogging mistakes decrease my earning potential, but they also slowed down my overall growth and traffic.



If you're serious about making money with your blog here are some common blogging mistakes and how you avoid them on your own blogging journey.

