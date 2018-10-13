16
Vote
0 Comment
When I started blogging back in 2009, I had a good idea of how I wanted to monetize my site, what I was going to write about, and how I planned to execute it all. But even though I had a clear-cut plan in place, I still made a lot of rookie mistakes. Not only did these blogging mistakes decrease my earning potential, but they also slowed down my overall growth and traffic.

If you're serious about making money with your blog here are some common blogging mistakes and how you avoid them on your own blogging journey.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Say Hello To Ileane Smith: Contributor of The Week!

Woo-hoo! Meet our latest "Contributor of the Week," Ileane Smith. Ileane started her small business adventure … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop