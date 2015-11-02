16
Vote
0 Comment

Physician’s Employment Agreement Essentials

Physician’s Employment Agreement Essentials Avatar Posted by bockmary7 under Legal
From https://maxhealthlaw.com 1 day 10 hours ago
Made Hot by: chahin1982 on March 31, 2018 4:30 pm
The business of healthcare has changed a great deal in recent years. Reimbursements are lower than ever before, costs are up and regulatory restrictions are at an all time high. Given these conditions, it is more important than ever before that medical practices develop strong, thoughtful employment agreements with their physicians to set expectations and outline responsibilities among all parties.






Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Ross Kimbarovsky @rosskimbarovsky Dressses Down for Small Business Dreams

Ross Kimbarovsky could tell you about his passion for entrepreneurship. He could (and does) talk often about the drive … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop