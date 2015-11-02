17
GDPR – And Now What?

GDPR has a lot of facets that make it difficult to keep up with. But to be honest, its dire consequences are probably the part that make most of us jump. Here's a GDPR resource made for online entrepreneurs to help navigate the currents: facts, resources, best practices.




Written by lyceum
1 hour 56 minutes ago

Katrin: Thanks for your input. I will forward your blog post to my webmaker.

Martin
Written by lyceum
2 hours 54 minutes ago

Thanks pointing the post-GDPR issue of freebies and automatically adding email addresses to a newsletter.
Written by inspiriting
2 hours 32 minutes ago

You're welcome! The sheer amount of changes that GDPR brings to some of us overlays some facts that are indeed important. This freebie-thing is one of them.
