18
Vote
1 Comment

3 Times When an SMB Needs a Lawyer

3 Times When an SMB Needs a Lawyer Avatar Posted by ivanpw under Legal
From http://www.smbceo.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: fusionswim on June 30, 2017 7:39 am
Small business owners should build a relationship with a local attorney and have someone they can call if a legal problem arises. The big question is, when?




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
2 hours 1 minute ago

Ivan: Have you used a lawyer for your business?
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Dave Brock: Small is the New Big

The impact of small businesses can be huge, and no one understands this better than Dave Brock. Brock, … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop