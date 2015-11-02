3 Times When an SMB Needs a LawyerPosted by ivanpw under Legal
From http://www.smbceo.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: fusionswim on June 30, 2017 7:39 am
Small business owners should build a relationship with a local attorney and have someone they can call if a legal problem arises. The big question is, when?
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Dave Brock: Small is the New Big
The impact of small businesses can be huge, and no one understands this better than Dave Brock. Brock, … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
2 hours 1 minute ago