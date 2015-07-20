10 Mistakes That Can Result in Medical MalpracticePosted by bockmary7 under Legal
From https://markkennedylaw.com 4 hours ago
Made Hot by: adrianastan785 on March 30, 2018 1:31 pm
Despite the fact that most doctors and their staff use good judgement when it comes to patient care, there are thousands of medical malpractice lawsuits brought each year. Mistakes do occur but just not all medical malpractice cases are justified and not all plaintiff’s cases are successful. In order to win a lawsuit, the patient must prove their healthcare provider was negligent and their lack of skill or competence resulted in harm to the patient. Below we review the mistakes that can result in legal action.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Mike Allton @mike_allton Wears Many Hats in Business
It's often said that small business people wear a lot of hats. To BizSugar members, the hat most associated with small … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments