Your company book is the ideal recruiting tool
From http://thgmwriters.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: centrifugePR on March 5, 2018 8:45 am
Some companies publish a book as a marketing and sales tool. But there is another reason to publish your own company book: to attract the best talent.
Being seen as a good place to work makes it easier to recruit top talent and build a stronger team.
