It was reported that there were 144 workers killed as a result of workplace accidents throughout 2015/2016In 2015/16 – this number decreased slightly in 2016/17 to 137 workers. Whilst the number is still worryingly high, when comparing the past two years’ figures with 2006/07 when there were 247 deaths in the workplace, it is clear that health and safety is slowly, but surely, improving.



However, it is not just fatal accidents that are worryingly high within the workplace, the number of non-fatal injuries in the workplace throughout 2015/16 was 621,000, who experienced non-fatal injuries as a result of a working accident, according to self-reports in Labour Force Survey in 2015/16, and an additional 72,702 injuries as reported by employers.

