Why Your Employee Handbook Template is TerriblePosted by Ihya1324 under Human Resources
From https://www.process.st 2 days ago
Made Hot by: Digitaladvert on February 10, 2017 5:07 pm
Introducing new policies to ensure a safe and productive workplace makes sense on all sides.
Unfortunately, if your employees don’t know about your policies, it won’t do a damn thing to solve your company’s problems. In other words, if your employee handbook doesn’t get read, you’re fresh out of luck.
Unfortunately, if your employees don’t know about your policies, it won’t do a damn thing to solve your company’s problems. In other words, if your employee handbook doesn’t get read, you’re fresh out of luck.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Hurray Jenny How: BizSugar Contributor of the Week
Hurray for Jenny How, our BizSugar "Contributor of the Week." If you haven't stopped by her cool and informative … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments