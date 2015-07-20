27
Vote
0 Comment
Underperforming employee? The answer’s simple. Berate them in front of their colleagues, dock their pay and beat them with a stick. That will kickstart the lazy nuisance into action! Of course, before you take that statement too seriously, it won’t. You will face legal action, for starters, and you will breed resentment in your workplace. There are better ways to manage your employees, tactics that will get to the bottom of why the employee is underperforming in the first place. Find out the root cause, and everybody will be happier in your place of business.

Consider the following.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Jenny Bhatt @jenny_bhatt Engineers New Business Opportunities

Though trained as a manufacturing engineer with a long and distinguished career in Corporate America, Jenny Bhatt found … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop