Underperforming employee? The answer’s simple. Berate them in front of their colleagues, dock their pay and beat them with a stick. That will kickstart the lazy nuisance into action! Of course, before you take that statement too seriously, it won’t. You will face legal action, for starters, and you will breed resentment in your workplace. There are better ways to manage your employees, tactics that will get to the bottom of why the employee is underperforming in the first place. Find out the root cause, and everybody will be happier in your place of business.



Consider the following.

