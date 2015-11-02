Tech Talent War: Are Small Businesses Losing the Struggle?Posted by lyceum under Human Resources
Need a tech expert? Chances are, you’re not looking for some Silicon Valley hotshot to fill a vacancy within your small business.
It’s just not happening.
New data from Indeed is backing that up. In fact, it’s backing it up, putting it in bold and underlining it.
Small businesses are struggling to find tech talent to add to their teams. And the struggle is real.
