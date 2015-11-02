17
Portable Employee Benefits: Here\'s Why They\'re In Demand

Portable Employee Benefits: Here's Why They're In Demand
Uber chief executive, Dara Khosrowshahi, recently called for Washington state to develop a ‘portable benefits system’ to give contract workers access to the benefits that full time workers typically get. Will they actually do it though?!




Eyal: It is fascinating how the gig economy is creating paradigm shifts and changing the worklife around the world.
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
