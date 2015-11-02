Mindfulness Tips for Small Business Owners: Reduce Stress & AnxietyPosted by JohnPriest under Human Resources
From https://invoicefinancing.net 2 days ago
Made Hot by: thecorneroffice on August 27, 2017 2:08 pm
Incorporating aspects of mindfulness and meditation into your daily work routine can benefit your business in a great way. Mindfulness is an important tool that can keep you focused and even minimize the tendency for perfectionism. Reducing stress levels and improving sleep quality with meditation practice can boost creativity and productivity. Letting go is major part of mindfulness and meditation, something that many business owners can find challenging.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Kenji Crosland: What Makes a Person an Entrepreneur?
What makes a person an entrepreneur? Maybe it's just a decision to do something different with your life. That's how … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
4 hours ago