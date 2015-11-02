17
Incorporating aspects of mindfulness and meditation into your daily work routine can benefit your business in a great way. Mindfulness is an important tool that can keep you focused and even minimize the tendency for perfectionism. Reducing stress levels and improving sleep quality with meditation practice can boost creativity and productivity. Letting go is major part of mindfulness and meditation, something that many business owners can find challenging.




I am feeling a bit stressed at the moment, so I will read this post. Have you tested the breathing app called Hear and Now?
