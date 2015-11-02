How to Mix Business Travel with Leisure Without Jeopardizing EitherPosted by AngelBiz under Human Resources
From http://www.smallbizviewpoints.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: robinandy58 on January 23, 2018 12:56 pm
Traveling on a business can be tiring and boring. Adding some personal leisure time during business travel can make it more tolerable. Here are the tips to do just that.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Alastair Kay @WatchGreenBiz Helps Businesses Grow Greener
Long-time BizSugar member Alastair Kay has had a varied career, with years experience in Internet marketing beginning … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments
7 hours ago
I have now learned a new word; "bleisure"! ;)