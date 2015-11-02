16
Vote
2 Comment

How to humanize your hiring process

How to humanize your hiring process Avatar Posted by swarmcontent under Human Resources
From https://www.typeform.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: sundaydriver on February 27, 2018 12:38 pm
Let’s face it—applying for jobs is up there with doing your taxes and standing in line to renew your passport.

Trying to inject a healthy dose of personality into a cover letter while conforming to a rigid job spec isn’t the most exciting way to spend an evening. And navigating a sea of blank text boxes asking you things like “Tell us about yourself” isn’t much better.

But it’s not just candidates who feel the application aggravation—a generic hiring process can lead to cookie-cutter responses from applicants. This means a lack of good info to go on when deciding who makes it to the interview.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
3 hours ago

Cool way to change a conservative process.
- 1 +



Written by swarmcontent
1 hour 46 minutes ago

True. Recruiting really needs more innovation and creativity!
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

15 Tools to Edit Videos for Your Business

Do you want to create a business video, marketing clip, or advertisement, but don't want to spend hundreds or … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop