Let’s face it—applying for jobs is up there with doing your taxes and standing in line to renew your passport.



Trying to inject a healthy dose of personality into a cover letter while conforming to a rigid job spec isn’t the most exciting way to spend an evening. And navigating a sea of blank text boxes asking you things like “Tell us about yourself” isn’t much better.



But it’s not just candidates who feel the application aggravation—a generic hiring process can lead to cookie-cutter responses from applicants. This means a lack of good info to go on when deciding who makes it to the interview.

