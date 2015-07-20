How Stressed Out Are We At Work?Posted by ArthurForever under Human Resources
Executive burnout can hit anyone from any industry at any time - but some are more prone than others.
The most important thing is to notice the telling sign's and act upon them before it becomes an underlying issue which can lead to potential addictive coping mechanisms such as alcoholism and drug misuse.
Click to read an infographic with the latest research looking into executive burnout.
