In most businesses, employee retention is a material factor in valuation and transferability.

The ability of a buyer to assume control of a fully-functional organization has substantial influence on his or her perception of a company’s value. Any need to pay the seller for an extended period of training adds a redundant executive salary to the projected operating costs. Concern that key personnel may resign or be recruited away by a competitor adds a level of uncertainty to the transfer.





