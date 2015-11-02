Employee Retention Before and After Your ExitPosted by cbrendlinger under Human Resources
From http://www.awakeat2oclock.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: OpenSourceMedia on January 9, 2018 7:28 pm
In most businesses, employee retention is a material factor in valuation and transferability.
The ability of a buyer to assume control of a fully-functional organization has substantial influence on his or her perception of a company’s value. Any need to pay the seller for an extended period of training adds a redundant executive salary to the projected operating costs. Concern that key personnel may resign or be recruited away by a competitor adds a level of uncertainty to the transfer.
The ability of a buyer to assume control of a fully-functional organization has substantial influence on his or her perception of a company’s value. Any need to pay the seller for an extended period of training adds a redundant executive salary to the projected operating costs. Concern that key personnel may resign or be recruited away by a competitor adds a level of uncertainty to the transfer.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Contributor of the Week Serves Up Answers
If you're a small business owner or entrepreneur just getting started or running a successful business and seeking … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Sian Phillips
Sian is the Managing Editor of TweakYourBiz.com, an Associate with The Ahain Group and a Moderator on BizSugar. With over 20 years' worth of experience in business and …
Comments