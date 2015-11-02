30 Experts Share The Most Common Misconceptions About Working From Home (Hint: It’s Not All Fun in PJs)Posted by swarmcontent under Human Resources
From https://transparency.kununu.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: businessluv on February 13, 2017 8:51 am
“What are some common (and biggest) misconceptions about working from home?”
To get some real answers, we reached out to a bunch of experienced work-from-home professionals in a wide range of industries, from C-level execs to freelancers and entrepreneurs and every position in-between, to tell us how it really is. Some of the answers we received were pretty expected, but then some of them also really surprised us.
To get some real answers, we reached out to a bunch of experienced work-from-home professionals in a wide range of industries, from C-level execs to freelancers and entrepreneurs and every position in-between, to tell us how it really is. Some of the answers we received were pretty expected, but then some of them also really surprised us.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talentNovember 2, 2015
Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Gee Ranasinha @KEXINO Pictures The Future of Business
Gee Ranasinha has always had a good eye both for great photographs and for future trends in business. Today, Ranasinha … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments