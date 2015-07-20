About 78% of managers think that content is still the future of marketing and that branding is king. It shouldn’t be any surprise.



Stories are as old as time.



The first cavemen shared stories on the walls of their dwellings, documenting great hunts and stories of heroes. Storytelling makes us sit up and take notice, makes us care, and binds us all together.



When you stop and think about stories, you quickly realize that they stick with us far longer than basic facts.



Think about your favorite movie. What are the details of that movie? Now, think about the last statistic you read. Which one is bolder in your mind’s eye? It is likely the story, because our brains simply retain that information better.

