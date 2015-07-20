Why Making Money Online Is Not Dead: 3 Proven Ways to ProfitPosted by erikemanuelli under Global
From http://www.jeffbullas.com 1 day 4 hours ago
Made Hot by: nirmalablog on April 6, 2017 10:04 am
Making money from a website or blog seems like an overdone endeavor, but it is a very doable task for almost everyone.
While each business has a diverse set of needs for their online ventures, as well as budgetary constraints to deal with, luckily, the days of spending thousands of dollars to get a website up and running to the point of generating revenue are in the rearview mirror.
There are many strategies available that can help monetize your platform across the board.
Let’s take a look at three ingenious and proven ways you can turn your website into a profitable undertaking, if not money-raking machine.
While each business has a diverse set of needs for their online ventures, as well as budgetary constraints to deal with, luckily, the days of spending thousands of dollars to get a website up and running to the point of generating revenue are in the rearview mirror.
There are many strategies available that can help monetize your platform across the board.
Let’s take a look at three ingenious and proven ways you can turn your website into a profitable undertaking, if not money-raking machine.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Belinda Weaver @copywritemattrs Offers Words of Wisdom
Belinda Weaver offers words of wisdom for your small business marketing. In 2009, Weaver started Copywrite … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
19 hours ago
Money making blogging can never be dead if you know the right platform. Affiliate marketing is the best activity you can adapt.
~Ravi
1 day 2 hours 23 minutes ago
Yes, indeed making money online is not dead at all!
Instead, it is very much live and in fact it is really kicking!!
Great tips shared these are no doubt indeed proven ones in this regard.
Pratik brought that out very systematically.
Thanks Erik for sharing this informative and valuable post here.
Keep sharing
Have a great week ahead.
Best Regards
~ Phil
1 day 2 hours 46 minutes ago