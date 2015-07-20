19
What exactly is a “creative well”? As bloggers, writers, creative business people, most of us are very creative. The creative person may come up with dozens of new ideas in a single day. Because the creative person is always pouring things out in the form of new projects, writing, and work, there does come a point where the creative person’s inner well from which all this creativity flows runs dry. It must be “refilled” from time to time in order to keep the creativity flowing.




Written by lyceum
2 hours 2 minutes ago

Erik: Which is your favorite activity in order to refill your creative well?
