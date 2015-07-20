What exactly is a “creative well”? As bloggers, writers, creative business people, most of us are very creative. The creative person may come up with dozens of new ideas in a single day. Because the creative person is always pouring things out in the form of new projects, writing, and work, there does come a point where the creative person’s inner well from which all this creativity flows runs dry. It must be “refilled” from time to time in order to keep the creativity flowing.

