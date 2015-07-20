Why It’s Important to Refill Your Creative WellPosted by erikemanuelli under Global
From http://www.webhostingsecretrevealed.net 2 days ago
Made Hot by: LimeWood on June 7, 2017 1:38 pm
What exactly is a “creative well”? As bloggers, writers, creative business people, most of us are very creative. The creative person may come up with dozens of new ideas in a single day. Because the creative person is always pouring things out in the form of new projects, writing, and work, there does come a point where the creative person’s inner well from which all this creativity flows runs dry. It must be “refilled” from time to time in order to keep the creativity flowing.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Laura Petrolino @lkpetrolino Helps Businesses When Pigs Fly
Okay, we know how that sounds, but just listen for a minute. Laura is in the business of making the impossible … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
2 hours 2 minutes ago