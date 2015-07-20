18
Vote
1 Comment

What To Do When Kids Storm Into Your Live Webinar

What To Do When Kids Storm Into Your Live Webinar Avatar Posted by erikemanuelli under Global
From http://blog.clickmeeting.com 7 hours ago
Made Hot by: siddaiahthirupati on March 17, 2017 2:24 pm
The recent live interview on BBC News with Professor Robert Kelly reminds us that when giving a live webinar presentation, unexpected distractions can happen. You better be prepared for the unexpected.

Professor Kelly managed to keep his composure and complete the interview when his kids stormed the room, but other situation may require a different approach.

Here are some tips on how to deal with problems during your webinar.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by ravichahar
3 hours ago

Hey Erik,

It's hilarious when the kids storm into your live webinar. Sometimes it;s hard to handle the work from home. I hope this would give an idea to handle such situation.

~Ravi
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Dr. Shannon Reece: Empowering Women In Small Biz

Meet Dr. Shannon Reece, most recent BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook. We'll be picking a new … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Niall Devitt

Niall Devitt Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop