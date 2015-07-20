What To Do When Kids Storm Into Your Live WebinarPosted by erikemanuelli under Global
From http://blog.clickmeeting.com 7 hours ago
Made Hot by: siddaiahthirupati on March 17, 2017 2:24 pm
The recent live interview on BBC News with Professor Robert Kelly reminds us that when giving a live webinar presentation, unexpected distractions can happen. You better be prepared for the unexpected.
Professor Kelly managed to keep his composure and complete the interview when his kids stormed the room, but other situation may require a different approach.
Here are some tips on how to deal with problems during your webinar.
Professor Kelly managed to keep his composure and complete the interview when his kids stormed the room, but other situation may require a different approach.
Here are some tips on how to deal with problems during your webinar.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Dr. Shannon Reece: Empowering Women In Small Biz
Meet Dr. Shannon Reece, most recent BizSugar "Contributor of the Week" on Facebook. We'll be picking a new … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Niall Devitt
Niall Devitt advises organizations how to plan, design and implement social strategies that generate real business returns. In 2009, Niall co-founded TweakYourBiz.com …
Comments
3 hours ago
It's hilarious when the kids storm into your live webinar. Sometimes it;s hard to handle the work from home. I hope this would give an idea to handle such situation.
~Ravi