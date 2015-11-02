17
Vote
3 Comment
Gaining qualified traffic to your website is only half the journey. The other, most important half is transforming that traffic into paying customers.

To be profitable, conversion is imperative. You must make every visitor count if you want your marketing dollars to go a long way.

There’s a myriad of crimes against conversion that you can frequently encounter. They destroy profitability and only repel visitors.

Are you guilty of making these dreadful errors?

Here are the top seven conversion-killing crimes that you should avoid committing at all costs (and what to do instead).




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by crom84
20 minutes ago

No trust signs --> how about sites that do not have an About Us or Contact Us? Terrible trust signals!!!
- 0 +



Written by ravichahar
4 hours ago

Hey Erik,

No doubt that the design of your blog influences the traffic to get. I have been analyzing this field since 2014 and people are really curious about the sparkling designs.

CTA fluctuates with the better design.

~Ravi
- 1 +



Written by SamHurley
2 hours 48 minutes ago

Agreed. Poor website design = Less conversions. Simples! :-D
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Welcome to Martin Zwilling: Contributor of the Week!

We always love the opportunity to salute BizSugar contributors who have helped to enrich the community. And … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop