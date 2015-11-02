21
We've all been there. We get an email announcing the greatest, most important new tech in our industry. THIS one is a real "must have". So we jump on the landing page and get sucked into how this one piece of technology will take our business to new heights.

While using all these tools is certainly beneficial for our business, it’s not exactly smart management. It takes too much time to juggle every tool, every day. That’s why it’s time for a technology check-up. There are many new all-in-one tools that roll everything you need into one easy system. Here’re a few examples to help you get started:




Comments


Written by nicregi
8 hours ago

Erik,

This is a great list and thank you for sharing. I love MailShake!
Written by tiroberts
10 hours ago

Fantastic list of tools and resources
Written by ravichahar
19 hours ago

Hey Erik,

The online tools like Cafe can be really helpful. I really liked its dashboard and the functionality it is providing.

I am sure, people would love to know more about it.

~Ravi
Written by pvariel
19 hours ago

Hi Erik,

what an amazing share on this weekend!

It is indeed a great joy to know more about such wonderful online tools which can do wonders in our daily business. Cyfe is indeed wonderful tool which can do multiple tasks in one go. Its dashboard can take the different task at a time, that is really an amazing feature. Thanks a lot for the great shout out on this weekend.

May you have a great and joyous weekend.

Keep sharing

Best

~ Phil
