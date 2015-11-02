We've all been there. We get an email announcing the greatest, most important new tech in our industry. THIS one is a real "must have". So we jump on the landing page and get sucked into how this one piece of technology will take our business to new heights.



While using all these tools is certainly beneficial for our business, it’s not exactly smart management. It takes too much time to juggle every tool, every day. That’s why it’s time for a technology check-up. There are many new all-in-one tools that roll everything you need into one easy system. Here’re a few examples to help you get started:

