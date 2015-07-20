The reign of the phone book is long over – when people search for your business today, they do it online.



As a local business owner, you know a website is a necessity.



While social media marketing can be a powerful tool for building awareness, and old-fashioned advertising still has its place, you need a space that you control as your headquarters on the web.



But is your local business website getting the job done?



If it’s missing one of the key ingredients below, you could be missing out on a lot of potential business.



Your website doesn’t have to have tons of content, advanced programming, or a complicated setup… but it does need the right ingredients in order to be effective.

