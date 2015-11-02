Len Smith was making a good living as a copywriter in England. He had written a book and had consistent work pulling in at least $120,000 a year.



But then Udemy contacted him.



They wanted to turn his book, "How to Be a Copywriter and Earn Money from Home", into an online course. He developed the course (along with a string of others) and started earning an additional $2-4k every month.



When Smith started adding a little more time to promotion, his course income jumped to $6,500 a month.



It takes Smith about 40 hours to make a course initially, but after that, he spends only ten hours a week on its maintenance and marketing.



His latest course “Copywriting Secrets — How To Write Copy That Sells,” earned $3,000 in just two days.



Simply put: You can make a lot of money with online courses in a short amount of time.



Neil Patel is going to show you exactly how to do that in this article.

