Len Smith was making a good living as a copywriter in England. He had written a book and had consistent work pulling in at least $120,000 a year.

But then Udemy contacted him.

They wanted to turn his book, "How to Be a Copywriter and Earn Money from Home", into an online course. He developed the course (along with a string of others) and started earning an additional $2-4k every month.

When Smith started adding a little more time to promotion, his course income jumped to $6,500 a month.

It takes Smith about 40 hours to make a course initially, but after that, he spends only ten hours a week on its maintenance and marketing.

His latest course “Copywriting Secrets — How To Write Copy That Sells,” earned $3,000 in just two days.

Simply put: You can make a lot of money with online courses in a short amount of time.

Neil Patel is going to show you exactly how to do that in this article.




Comments


Written by ravichahar
2 hours 23 minutes ago

Hey Erik,

It's always good to read the success stories. Lan has reached to a peak level using an online course.

Thanks for sharing with us.

~Ravi
Written by pvariel
13 hours ago

Hey Erik,

The story of Len Smith is indeed an amazing one.

The way in which he started making money is really a surprising story.

It is really good to know the opportunity to make money via online courses.

Thanks for sharing. I am sharing this wonderful strategy to my friends around.

Keep sharing.

Have a great time of sharing and caring.

Best

~ Phil
Written by nicregi
14 hours ago

Hi Erik,

This is a great post and thanks for sharing. Online courses are the big things now and can't agree more!
