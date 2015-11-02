The Entrepreneur's Guide to Creating, Selling, and Profiting from an Online CoursePosted by erikemanuelli under Global
Len Smith was making a good living as a copywriter in England. He had written a book and had consistent work pulling in at least $120,000 a year.
But then Udemy contacted him.
They wanted to turn his book, "How to Be a Copywriter and Earn Money from Home", into an online course. He developed the course (along with a string of others) and started earning an additional $2-4k every month.
When Smith started adding a little more time to promotion, his course income jumped to $6,500 a month.
It takes Smith about 40 hours to make a course initially, but after that, he spends only ten hours a week on its maintenance and marketing.
His latest course “Copywriting Secrets — How To Write Copy That Sells,” earned $3,000 in just two days.
Simply put: You can make a lot of money with online courses in a short amount of time.
Neil Patel is going to show you exactly how to do that in this article.
Comments
2 hours 23 minutes ago
It's always good to read the success stories. Lan has reached to a peak level using an online course.
Thanks for sharing with us.
~Ravi
13 hours ago
The story of Len Smith is indeed an amazing one.
The way in which he started making money is really a surprising story.
It is really good to know the opportunity to make money via online courses.
Thanks for sharing. I am sharing this wonderful strategy to my friends around.
Keep sharing.
Have a great time of sharing and caring.
Best
~ Phil
14 hours ago
This is a great post and thanks for sharing. Online courses are the big things now and can't agree more!