Cybercriminals won’t care if your website is tiny, they use tools that run free testing every site they come across, simply collecting information. If they can’t use the information, they can always sell it to someone else who can.



Since most us do not physically own and maintain the equipment that we host our websites on, we’ll be looking at the non-physical aspects of website security. This involves two main areas; 1) securing the website itself and 2) securing the data that your customers provide to you. Keep in mind that anyone who visits your site can be considered a customer, not just those who are making purchases from you.

